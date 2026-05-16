Kingston police: Helicopter lands during lacrosse game as young man becomes pinned under vehicle

KINGSTON, Mass. — A young man was seriously injured after he became trapped under a car after it rolled down an embankment on Saturday morning.

According to Kingston Fire and Emergency Management, the severity of the incident required a medical helicopter to respond and land at the nearest landing zone, which was the Silver Lake Regional High School Lake field.

While this was happening, a Silver Lake Lacrosse game was on-going and approximately 200 individuals were present.

As personnel worked to extract the patient, units also responded to secure the field for the helicopter.

An officer on scene asked the field to be cleared and enlisted the help of several athletes to assist in clearing small athletics-based debris such as water bottles and cones, that could cause an obstruction for the helicopter.

“We would like to thank the athletes and the crowd for quickly obeying the requests and their willingness to assist. This led to the seamless landing and patient hand off, resulting in the patient being transported direct to some of the greatest trauma care available within Boston,” the department said.

The patient is in stable condition at this time, and suffered lower body

At last check, the patient is in stable condition and suffered lower body injuries.

The department said they said recognize that the injured party was known to many at the game and recommended Kingston PD Family Services Unit if anyone need to talk to someone about the traumatic event.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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