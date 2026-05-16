Wellesley children allegedly killed by mother to be laid to rest today

WELLESLEY, Mass. — Ella and Kai MacAusland, who were allegedly killed by their mother, will be laid to rest today in Wellesley.

The children, ages 6 and 7-years ago, were found dead in their home back in April.

Their mother, 49-year-old Janette MacAusland, was charged with murder after she showed up at her aunt’s house in Vermont and confessed to killing them.

MacAusland and her husband were going through a custody battle, and a divorce at the time of their children’s deaths.

MacAusland plead not guilty in court and is currently being held without bail.

The funeral service will be held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 2 p.m.

Funeral services will be live streamed. According to their obituary, in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Kai and Ella’s memory to The Schofield PTO on 27 Cedar Street in Wellesley or http://donate.schofieldpto.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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