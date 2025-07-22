Investigators reveal 2 possible causes of deadly fire at Fall River assisted-living home

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Investigators on Tuesday revealed new evidence linked to a raging fire that tore through an assisted-living facility in Fall River earlier this month, killing 10 people and leaving dozens of others hospitalized.

During an afternoon news conference, State Fire Marshal John Davin announced the origin of the fire, as well as a pair of possible causes, amid an ongoing investigation into the tragic blaze at Gabriel House on the evening of Sunday, July 13.

With the help of the Bristol County State Police Detective Unit, Davin said that state and local fire investigators were able to pinpoint exactly where the fire started.

“Investigators determined that the Gabriel House fire began in a resident’s room located on the left side of the second floor of the structure,” Davin revealed.

Davin said that investigators found no evidence of an intentionally set fire in the room, while also ruling out a slew of possible causes.

“They found no signs that cooking, lighting, heating, electrical outlets, or other appliances contributed to the ignition of this fire,” Davin explained. “They found no candles, incense, or related items.”

Davin did say that the damaged remains of a battery-powered scooter were recovered, but noted investigators believe the damage was the “product of the fire, rather than the cause.”

Investigators also identified an oxygen concentrator and numerous smoking materials in the room, according to Davin.

“Tragically, the occupant was among those who lost their lives on July 13th, and we couldn’t speak to that resident to get an account of the fire in its earliest stages,” Davin said. “As a result, the available evidence left was two possible causes. One was an electrical or mechanical failure involving the oxygen concentrator. The other was improper use or disposal of smoking materials.”

Because investigators haven’t narrowed down multiple factors pointing to a single cause, the fire is being classified as “undetermined,” with two possible ignition causes, both of which were “clearly accidental,” according to Davin.

Davin said investigators also believe that medical oxygen “played a significant role” in the rapid spread of the fire and the ensuing tragedy.

“Oxygen is a necessary component of any fire, and it was present in the area of origin and other locations at Gabriel House,” Davin explained. “In an oxygen-rich environment, fire will ignite more readily, spread more rapidly, and burn at higher temperatures.”

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quin III has identified the victims of the fire as 70-year-old Halina Lawler, 64-year-old Rui Albernaz, 61-year-old Ronald Codega, 66-year-old Brenda Cropper, 69-year-old Margaret Duddy, 78-year-old Robert King, 71-year-old Kim Mackin, 78-year-old Richard Rochon,77-year-old Joseph Wilansky and 86-year-old Eleanor Willett.

In a new statement on Monday, the ownership of the Gabriel House said that the building was regularly inspected and that the fire suppression system was inspected five days prior to the fire.

Also on Monday, a survivor of the fire filed a lawsuit against the owner of Gabriel House, saying the facility did not have emergency procedures in place when the fire happened.

Inspection reports released last week by the city’s Bureau of Fire Investigation identified no problems at Gabriel House going back to 2019. The reports cover things like sprinkler systems, fire extinguishers, exit doors, and general housekeeping.

In the wake of the fire, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has since announced a new safety initiative that began on Monday.

It requires all 273 assisted living facilities in the Commonwealth to send letters to residents and families outlining safety protocols and evacuation plans. There’s also a new safety assessment survey these facilities must complete, as well as specify their disaster and emergency plans.

Mayor Paul Coogan and IAFF General President Edward Kelly said in the days after the fire that staffing levels at the Fall River Fire Department will increase immediately.

The staffing changes come days after the union said inadequate staffing hindered the response to a fire.

The investigation into the fire will remain ongoing until further notice, officials said.

