Survivor of deadly Fall River fire that killed 10 people files lawsuit against Gabriel House owner

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A survivor of a deadly Fall River fire has filed a lawsuit against the owner of Gabriel House, saying the assisted living facility did not have emergency procedures in place when the fire happened.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office this week identified the tenth victim to die from the fire that ripped through Fall River’s Gabriel House last week.

Resident Steven Oldrid alleges in his lawsuit against Gabriel Care Inc. that he was “trapped in his room, suffered smoke inhalation, respiratory distress, and loss of consciousness” during the July 13 blaze.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Bristol Superior Court, alleges that the facility “was not properly managed, staffed, maintained, or supervised” before the fatal fire that killed 10 people.

“Residency rules were not enforced; and emergency response procedures were not in place,” the lawsuit states.

Oldrid lived at the Gabriel House in a studio apartment. He was “in an already compromised physical condition” when the fire happened, the lawsuit states.

“As a direct and proximate result of the aforementioned negligence of the defendant Gabriel Care, Inc. and/or a person or persons for whom it is legally responsible, the plaintiff Steven Oldrid was caused to sustain serious injury,” the lawsuit alleges.

As a result of the fire, Oldrid has suffered loss of function, “his ability to engage in his pre-injury daily activities has been adversely affected,” and he has incurred hospital and medical bills, according to the lawsuit from Oldrid, who is demanding a trial by jury.

