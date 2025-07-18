Healey announces new safety measures at assisted living homes in wake of Fall River tragedy

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Governor Maura Healey announced new safety measures at assisted living homes that will be launched on Monday following the deadly fire in Fall River.

According to Healey’s office, the Executive Office of Aging & Independence (AGE) will launch a statewide “Fire and Life Safety Initiative” to ensure all 273 assisted living residences in Massachusetts are prepared to protect residents during emergencies.

Part of the initiative states all assisted living homes must issue a letter to residents and families within five business days outlining fire safety protocols, evacuation procedures, and key points of contact for questions or concerns.

Evacuation instructions and exit routes also have to be posted inside each resident’s unit and in common areas.

The AGE plans to distribute an assessment survey that reaffirms compliance with fire safety requirements that must be completed and returned within 30 days by all assisted living residences in the state.

The AGE says they will issue detailed instructions to all assisted living homes on Friday about the new requirements and timelines.

Body cam video shows harrowing moments police rush into fire at Fall River assisted living facility

The new initiative comes on the heels of the deadliest fire in Massachusetts since 1984.

9 people died in a fire at the Gabriel House in Fall River on Sunday night, with dozens more injured.

“This is a moment to make sure that every Assisted Living Residence is prepared to respond to emergencies and to protect the safety of their residents," Governor Maura Healey said. “What happened in Fall River is a horrible tragedy. Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones and to the first responders who saved so many others."

Massachusetts-Fatal Fire Flowers and candles sit in front of the Gabriel House assisted living home, where a fire on Sunday killed several people, Tuesday, July 15, 2025 in Fall River, Mass. (AP Photo/Kimberlee Kruesi) (Kimberlee Kruesi/AP)

"We are deeply saddened by the recent heartbreaking tragedy that has resulted in the loss of life, injuries, and displacement of residents from the fire that occurred at Gabriel House in Fall River, MA," Brian Doherty, President and CEO, Massachusetts Assisted Living Association, said. "Mass-ALA is committed to learning from the findings of the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s investigation and actions to prevent another tragedy like the fire and loss of life that happened in Fall River. We will follow-up with assisted living professionals to assist them in responding to the requests from the Executive Office of Aging and Independence for assisted living residences to communicate safety protocols to residents and their families, complete a fire assessment survey, and submit emergency preparedness plans.”

The cause of the Gabriel House fire is still under investigation.

If you are looking to help the families, a GoFundMe has been set up by the Fall River Firefighters Wives Association.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group