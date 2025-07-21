DA identifies 10th victim in deadly fire at Fall River assisted-living facility

FALL RIVER, Mass. — The Bristol County District Attorney’s office on Monday identified the 10th victim to die from the fire that ripped through Fall River’s Garbiel House last week.

70-year-old Halina Lawler was the final victim of the July 13th fire inside the Fall River assisted living facility to be named.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office was withholding her identity until now pending notification of next of kin.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quin III has identified the victims as 64-year-old Rui Albernaz, 61-year-old Ronald Codega, 66-year-old Brenda Cropper, 69-year-old Margaret Duddy, 78-year-old Robert King, 71-year-old Kim Mackin, 78-year-old Richard Rochon,77-year-old Joseph Wilansky and 86-year-old Eleanor Willett.

In a new statement on Monday, the ownership of the Gabriel House said that the building was regularly inspected and that the fire suppression system was inspected five days prior to the fire.

The 100-unit assisted-living facility opened in 1999. Some photos on its Facebook page show neat rooms but older-looking carpeting and furniture.

Inspection reports released Thursday by the city’s Bureau of Fire Investigation identified no problems at Gabriel House going back to 2019. The reports cover things like sprinkler systems, fire extinguishers, exit doors, and general housekeeping.

The cause remains under investigation, but the district attorney’s office says it does not appear suspicious. Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon says the blaze started in a room on the second floor.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announced a new safety initiative that began Monday, July 21st.

It requires all 273 assisted living facilities in the Commonwealth to send letters to residents and families outlining safety protocols and evacuation plans. There’s also a new safety assessment survey these facilities must complete, as well as specify their disaster and emergency plans.

Mayor Paul Coogan and IAFF General President Edward Kelly announced on Wednesday that staffing levels at the Fall River Fire Department will increase immediately.

The staffing changes come days after the union saidinadequate staffing hindered the response to a fireat an assisted living facility that killed 9 and injured 30 others.

