‘Losses will never be forgotten’: Gabriel House ownership releases statement following deadly fire

FALL RIVER, Mass. — One week after a fire ripped through the Gabriel House, ultimately claiming the lives of 10 people, ownership of the Fall River assisted-living facility said Monday they are working closely with investigators to determine the cause of the fire.

“There are no words to adequately convey the depths of our grief and shock over the devastating events of July 13 at the Gabriel House. Indeed, to call what occurred that night a tragedy is an understatement. Our hearts are broken for the victims and their families; their losses will never be forgotten,” said Gabriel House spokesperson George Regan.

At least 30 people were hurt in the fire and 10 people were initially reported dead, all over the age of 60.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quin III has identified the victims as 64-year-old Rui Albernaz, 61-year-old Ronald Codega, 66-year-old Brenda Cropper, 69-year-old Margaret Duddy, 78-year-old Robert King, 71-year-old Kim Mackin, 78-year-old Richard Rochon,77-year-old Joseph Wilansky and 86-year-old Eleanor Willett.

The identity of one victim, a 70-year-old woman, is not yet being publicly released as next of kin notification is still pending.

The Gabriel House added that the building was regularly inspected and that the fire suppression system was inspected five days prior to the fire.

“One focus of the investigation has been the status of the building’s fire suppression system, or sprinkler system, and investigators have taken several sprinkler heads for further investigation. Among the information we have provided is documentation of regular tests of the sprinklers by the vendor, the most recent of which was performed on July 8 of this year. That test reported the sprinkler system to be in working order.”

The 100-unit assisted-living facility opened in 1999. Some photos on its Facebook page show neat rooms but older-looking carpeting and furniture.

Inspection reports released Thursday by the city’s Bureau of Fire Investigation identified no problems at Gabriel House going back to 2019. The reports cover things like sprinkler systems, fire extinguishers, exit doors, and general housekeeping.

The cause remains under investigation, but the district attorney’s office says it does not appear suspicious. Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon says the blaze started in a room on the second floor.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announced a new safety initiative that began Monday, July 21st.

It requires all 273 assisted living facilities in the Commonwealth to send letters to residents and families outlining safety protocols and evacuation plans. There’s also a new safety assessment survey these facilities must complete, as well as specify their disaster and emergency plans.

Body camera footage released by the Fall River Police Department captured the harrowing moments officers braved flames and smoke inside the Gabriel House when the assisted living facility caught fire Sunday night.

The video, spliced together in multiple clips, shows the officers and sergeants working to save residents for over 40 minutes as smoke built up inside the building.

“We are eternally grateful to the Fall River Fire Department and Fall River Police Department for their heroic response to the fire, and we also thank the ambulance companies and medical personnel who provided exemplary and compassionate care to our victims,” The Gabriel House stated.

The full statement from the Gabriel House can be read below:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

