Fall River will increase firefighter staffing following tragedy at Gabriel House, city officials say

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Mayor Paul Coogan and IAFF General President Edward Kelly announced on Wednesday that staffing levels at the Fall River Fire Department will increase immediately.

They will start by using overtime shifts and eventually, over the next two years, the plan is to hire 15 to 20 more firefighters because of the tragedy at the Gabriel House Sunday night.

As of 5:30 p.m., the Chief Jeffrey Bacon says they will be putting out overtime shifts for the three apparatus announced in a press conference Wednesday.

“As of 5:30 tonight, we hope that we will have four firefighters on the six pumps, the six engine companies, in the city of Fall River," Chief Bacon said.

Additionally, Mayor Coogan said that four more of the city’s fire trucks will be staffed with 4 firefighters, up from 2.

“We think it’s a very positive step in the right direction,” the mayor said. “This is a team effort.”

Fall River deadly assisted living facility fire

The staffing changes come days after the union said inadequate staffing hindered the response to a fire at an assisted living facility that killed 9 and injured 30 others.

The firefighters in Fall River said they could have saved more lives with more manpower.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group