Independent investigation launched into Haverhill Police Department amid growing concerns

HAVERHILL, Mass. — An independent investigation into the Haverhill Police Department begins Thursday, following recent turmoil within the department and growing concerns from officers and staff.

Mayor Melinda Barrett announced the review, which will be led by Attorney Regina Ryan of Discrimination and Harassment Solutions LLC. Ryan will examine internal operations and policies, focusing on complaints about former Chief Robert Pistone and Deputy Chief Stephen Doherty.

Pistone resigned last week, and Doherty is currently on leave.

The investigation comes amid significant leadership turnover, including the appointment of three chiefs in three days, and follows union votes of no confidence in Pistone and Doherty. Captain Wayne Tracy is now serving as acting chief.

Mayor Barrett clarified that the review will not include the July death of Francis Gigliotti, who died in police custody. That incident remains under investigation by the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The probe also follows the unexpected death of Officer Katelyn Tully on September 26.

Tully had been placed on leave after Gigliotti’s death.

“Our goal with this independent investigation is to ensure that the police force can conduct their jobs in an environment that protects both them and the public,” Barrett said in a statement.

Barrett expects the review to be completed as soon as possible.

