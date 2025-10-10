Acting Haverhill Police Chief placed on administrative leave, Mayor announces

HAVERHILL, Mass. — The Mayor of Haverhill has announced that the Acting Police Chief will be placed on administrative leave.

In a statement released on Friday, Mayor Melinda Barrett announced that, effective immediately, Acting Police Chief Stephen Dorherty will be placed on administrative leave after being made aware of “new information.”

"I placed Acting Chief Stephen Doherty on paid administrative leave and appointed Captain Wayne Tracy as Acting Chief," Mayor Barrett said.

This comes less than a day after Former Police Chief Doherty was put in charge following the resignation of former Police Chief Robert Pistrone after a no-confidence vote from the police unions, citing mismanagement and lack of transparency.

Read Mayor Barrett’s full statement here:

“After a lengthy and detailed discussion today with representatives from the two police unions, I was made aware of new information, and this afternoon (Friday, October 10, 2025) have made additional personnel moves within the police department. Effective immediately, I placed Acting Chief Stephen Doherty on paid administrative leave and appointed Captain Wayne Tracy as Acting Chief. I believe these changes are in the best interests of both the department and the community. These changes will also allow the coming independent investigation into departmental operations, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, October 16<i>th</i>, to proceed openly and with the full support and participation of members of the police department.” — Melinda Barrett, Mayor, City of Haverhill

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

