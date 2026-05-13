Lucky scratch: Mass. woman wins $1M on lottery ticket

BOSTON — Dawn Varley is having a great week.

The Whitman resident is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Cash Doubler” instant ticket game, lottery officials said Wednesday.

She chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes, lottery officials said.

Varley told lottery officials that she plans on purchasing her family home with the winnings.

She purchased her winning ticket at Little Comfort General Store, 50 Washington St. in Whitman.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group