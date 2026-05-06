Officials ID the driver in wrong-way crash that killed Mass. trooper

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A Jeep driving in the wrong direction on Route 1 in Lynnfield struck a Massachusetts State Police cruiser, claiming the life of a 30-year-old trooper early Wednesday morning.

The other driver involved in the crash is 50-year-old Hernan Ramon Marrero, of Roslindale, a 25 Investigates source first told Boston 25 News.

The Essex County District Attorney’s office later confirmed that Marrero was the other driver involved.

State police say he was traveling south in a Jeep on the northbound side of the highway around 2 a.m.

Governor Maura Healey and Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble identified the fallen trooper as 30-year-old Kevin Trainor during a late-morning news conference at the state police barracks in Danvers.

Trainor was wrapping up his shift around 2:00 a.m. when he heard the call for a wrong-way driver on Route 1 and immediately responded to assist, according to Healey and Noble.

Trainor’s cruiser was then struck moments later by the Jeep. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he died from his injuries.

Marrero was pronounced dead at the scene. During the news conference, officials didn’t comment on the identity of the wrong-way driver or provide additional details on what led up to the crash.

Trainor graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy in 2023 after previously serving as a corrections officer in Essex County.

Noble said that Trainor “epitomized what it means to be a public servant” in the state.

“He was the guy you wanted as your backup,” Noble added.

Trooper Kevin Trainor (Trooper Kevin Trainor -- Massachusetts State Police)

Healey praised Trainor and expressed that his actions almost certainly prevented further tragedy.

“Trooper Trainor died a hero and not for his actions, and there would be a lot of grieving families today,” Healey said. “He was doing heroic work in the early hours this morning when the terrible tragedy befell us.”

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

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