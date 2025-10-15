Haverhill hires investigator to examine police departments leadership

HAVERHILL, Mass. — The City of Haverhill has hired an investigator to examine the police department’s leadership.

The investigation follows the abrupt resignation of former Police Chief Robert Pistone, who was placed on leave amid unrest within the department.

The mayor announced that the investigation’s commencement will begin on Wednesday, highlighting concerns raised by officers and staff about the department’s operations, policies, and practices.

“Our goal with this independent investigation is to ensure that the police force can conduct their jobs in an environment that protects both them and the public,” said Haverhill Mayor, Melinda Barrett.

Deputy Chief Stephen Doherty Junior’s appointment was rescinded after a meeting with the police union, further complicating the leadership situation within the department.

The investigation comes in the wake of public outrage over the death of 43-year-old Francis Gigliotti while in police custody in July, as well as the recent unexpected death of Officer Katelyn Tully last month.

Six officers were suspended following Gigliotti’s death, including Officer Tully, who reportedly attempted CPR to save Gigliotti.

The cause of Officer Tully’s death has not yet been determined by the medical examiner.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

