Howling wind gusts leave 18K without power in Mass., disrupt hundreds of flights at Logan Airport

DEDHAM, Mass. — Tens of thousands of people are without power in Massachusetts on Monday and hundreds of flights at Boston’s Logan Airport have been impacted by the damaging wind gusts that are battering the region on the heels of the snowy and icy storm that moved through over the weekend.

As of 4 p.m., there were 18,201 homes and businesses without power across the state, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency outage tracker.

The number of outages could climb throughout the day due to howling 55-65 mph gusts that will persist into the evening, according to the Boston 25 Weather Team. Gusts of 68 mph were recorded in two central Massachusetts cities.

“Any power outages may be slow to restore because of the wind criteria needed to put up the bucket trucks,” Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog. “We might not drop below that threshold until late Tuesday.”

Many of the scattered outages were centered in central and western Massachusetts.

There were 288 flight delays and 108 cancellations reported at Logan Airport as of 3 p.m. Monday, according to FlightAware.

The National Weather Service issued high wind warnings and advisories for all of the state.

