Teen accused of stabbing father with arrow on Father’s Day in Sherborn held without bail

NATICK, Mass. — A 19-year-old appeared in court for a dangerousness hearing, accused of stabbing his father with an arrow on Father’s Day in Sherborn.

Gavin Blalock faces charges of assault with intent to murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors said the victim, identified as Blalock’s father, told police that his son had previously expressed a desire to harm him, his wife, and his three juvenile daughters.

According to prosecutors, Blalock had been living with his mother and stepfather in New Hampshire but moved back in with his father following a dispute.

Prosecutors said the alleged incident began as an argument over a computer. During the confrontation, Blalock allegedly stabbed his father twice with an arrow, striking him in the arm and stomach.

Blalock’s attorney argued that his client suffers from PTSD, anxiety, and depression stemming from an altercation with his stepfather and claimed that Blalock’s father was the aggressor in the incident. He also claimed it could have been an accident.

The attorney also challenged the father’s credibility, citing a history of violent offenses and a record of identity fraud.

The judge ordered Blalock held without bail for at least 120 days. He is scheduled to return to court on July 22.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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