BLUSTERY FRIDAY

It’s a cool and windy start to the day. Watch out for some icy spots early, especially on some of those back roads. If you’re heading out, be prepared for gusty winds as a Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of our area through 4 p.m. Wind gusts will reach 40-50 mph, strong enough to tip over any empty barrels if it’s trash day! While we will enjoy plenty of sunshine throughout the day, don’t be fooled by the sun. Temperatures will only reach the low 30s, but with the wind chill, it will feel much colder.

WEEKEND WINTER STORM

Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ve got a winter storm on the horizon, bringing significant impacts from Saturday night through Sunday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of our area, away from the coast, as the storm approaches. Snow is expected to begin falling Saturday evening, between 5-8 p.m., moving in from west to east. The snow will continue into early Sunday morning.

How much snow can we expect? Here’s the breakdown:

Southeastern MA: 1-3 inches

Interior areas: 3-6 inches

Southern NH: More than 6 inches, with the highest totals in the higher elevations, including ski country.

But snow isn’t the only concern. As the storm progresses on Sunday, we’ll also see the threat for freezing rain and sleet, creating potentially dangerous travel conditions. Snow and ice will eventually change to rain as we head into Sunday evening across eastern MA.

The storm will wind down late Sunday night, but don’t expect a warm-up. It will be a cool and windy start to next week, with highs only in the 20s, so make sure you’re bundled up!





© 2019 Cox Media Group