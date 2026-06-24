Bishop Feehan High School student identified as victim of fatal bicycle crash in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Mass. — A rising sophomore at Bishop Feehan High School was the victim of a fatal crash in Franklin yesterday, Boston 25 News has learned.

15-year-old Oliver Lewis was riding his bicycle in the area of King Street and the Interstate 495 North off-ramp, according to officials.

Life saving measures were initiated at the scene, and Lewis was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

According to Principal Tim Sullivan, the Bishop Feehan community was expressing their love and support to his family at this time.

“Our entire Feehan community is praying with and for Oliver and his family,” he said.

The crash is under investigation at this time. The operator of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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