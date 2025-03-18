Hotel where 3 Revere women were found dead is temporarily closed

Boston 25 News has learned the hotel in Belize, where three women from revere were found dead last month, is temporarily closed.

Management at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort in San Pedro said it closed on March 7 and they hope to reopen soon.

The hotel would not specify why the hotel closed and would only tell Boston 25 that there was some sort of issue.

In February, three women, described as lifelong friends were found dead in their hotel room at the resort.

The families of Kaoutar Naqqad, 23, Wafae El-Arar, 26, and Imane Mallah, 26, have urged authorities in Belize and the United States to do an investigation to find the truth about what happened.

Belize authorities said there was no sign of foul play and there has also been speculation they may have suffered overdoses, with a news outlet in Belize reporting that gummies and alcohol were found in the room.

The Massachusetts Medical Examiner is conducting autopsies here and we are awaiting results.

Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe warned against a rush to judgment as he pushed for more transparency in the investigation.

The women were young professionals in the medical field and part of a tight-knit community, officials said.

The Department of State issued a Level 2 travel advisory for Belize in December 2024 due to an increased risk for crime.

GoFundMe pages have been set up on behalf of each of the three families linked to the tragedy.

