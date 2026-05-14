DA identifies young woman killed in boat crash near Boston’s Logan Airport

BOSTON — Authorities have identified a young woman who was killed in a boat crash in Boston Harbor near Logan International Airport late Wednesday night.

A recreational boat struck the Logan Airport Pier 4R around 11:20 p.m., throwing four passengers onto the rocks wrapping the shore, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Elizabeth Dankert, 24, of Andover, a pair of her 23-year-old female friends, and a 40-year-old man who owned the boat, were all rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dankert was pronounced dead early Thursday morning. The three other boaters, whose names haven’t been released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

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The DA’s office noted the three young women boarded the boat in Boston’s Seaport, but the cause of the crash and the events leading up to it remain under investigation. Their relation to the boat’s owner wasn’t immediately clear.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Elizabeth Dankert, and I assure them that all aspects of this tragedy are under investigation. I want to thank EMS personnel and other first responders for their exceptional treatment and recovery work under extremely difficult conditions,” Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

Massport Fire, Boston EMS, state troopers assigned to the DA’s office, and Massachusetts Environmental Police responded to the scene.

Boston EMS said that crews “carefully extricated” the four victims from the rocks near the pier.

Photo of deadly boat crash near Logan Airport (Boston EMS (Emergency Medical Services)/Facebook)

State troopers assigned to the DA’s office are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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