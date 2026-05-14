‘A profound loss’: Andover woman killed in Boston boat crash mourned by community, her alma mater

ANDOVER, Mass. — Local residents and her alma mater in New York are mourning the loss of Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dankert, who died following a boat crash in Boston late Wednesday night.

Dankert, 24, of Andover, a pair of her 23-year-old female friends, and a 40-year-old man who owned the boat, were all rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dankert was pronounced dead early Thursday morning. Three other boaters, who have not yet been identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Dankert was a 2024 graduate of Union College in New York.

Elizabeth "Lizzie" Dankert (Union College)

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of Lizzie Dankert,” Union College spokesman Phillip Wajda said in a statement on Thursday.

“Lizzie was an exceptional student-athlete who had a tremendous impact during her four years at Union College,” Wajda said. “Her passing is a profound loss for our campus community. We offer our condolences to Lizzie’s family, classmates, teammates and all those who were lucky to know this terrific young woman.”

“We are reaching out to those on campus who are affected by this sad news and providing support and resources to help them through this very difficult ordeal,” Wajda said.

The recreational boat struck the Logan Airport Pier 4R around 11:20 p.m., throwing four passengers onto the rocks wrapping the shore, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office noted the three young women boarded the boat in Boston’s Seaport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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