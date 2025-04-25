Brazilian fugitive in Mass. wanted for aggravated murder, desecration of corpse removed from U.S.

BOSTON — A Brazilian fugitive convicted in her native country of aggravated first-degree murder and desecration of a corpse and earlier arrested in Quincy has been removed from the U.S., federal officials said this week.

Officers with ICE Boston removed Lenaria Aparecida Pereira Sandoval from the United States to Brazil on March 27, and turned her over to Brazilian authorities.

Sandoval was arrested in Quincy on April 27, 2023, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said in a statement on Thursday.

“Lenaria Aparecida Pereira Sandoval committed some horrifying crimes in her native country and then attempted to evade justice by hiding out in our Massachusetts community,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia Hyde said.

Lenaria Aparecida Pereira Sandoval (ICE)

“Now she will be forced to face justice for the crimes she committed,” Hyde said. “We will not allow New England to become a refuge for the world’s bad actors. ICE Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing criminal alien offenders from our neighborhoods.”

On Sept. 21, 2021, a Brazilian court convicted Sandoval in absentia for aggravated first-degree murder, desecration of a corpse and theft of a motor vehicle. The court then sentenced Sandoval to 17 years in prison. Later that day, Brazilian authorities issued a warrant for Sandoval’s arrest.

Officers with ICE Boston arrested Sandoval Feb. 27, 2023, and served her with an arrest warrant and a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge.

On Aug. 27, 2024, an immigration Judge ordered Sandoval removed.

Sandoval lawfully entered the U.S. on Dec. 27, 2015, at Orlando, Florida; however, she violated the terms of her lawful admission, federal officials said.

