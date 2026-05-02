‘I’m kind of scrambling’: Spirit Airlines ceases operations, Boston travelers in limbo

BOSTON — Terminal B at Boston’s Logan Airport was a ghost town Saturday morning after Spirit Airlines ceased all operations due to years of financial troubles and increasing fuel costs.

Some customers arrived at the airport to find no flights and no customer service, like Ky Brown.

“Spirit, this was my plan and now I’m kind of scrambling,” Brown said.

Brown was headed to Las Vegas from Boston for a job interview.

“As I’m getting out of the Uber, I get a notification that says Spirit has shut down, don’t come to the airport, basically figure it out,” Brown explained.

A notification from Spirit Airlines told customers their flights were canceled and offered no help finding a new one.

Pam Dalton and her family were looking forward to a vacation in the Sunshine State.

“Here we are in Boston Logan, looking for a way to get to Orlando,” Dalton said.

The airline told passengers to rebook their flights with another carrier, but the last-minute change has caused a real headache for flyers.

“We’re going to walk over to JetBlue and see if they have any options for us today,” Dalton said.

Some airlines are now trying to offer affordable rebooking options as demand soars.

Frontier is offering a GoWild $199 All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass, and JetBlue is offering $99 rescue fares.

Customers who purchased a flight through a travel agent should contact the travel agent directly.

If a flight was booked using a credit or debit card, customers should receive an automatic refund.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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