Police identify man found shot to death inside bullet-riddled car in Boston

BOSTON — Homicide detectives have identified a man who was found shot to death inside a bullet-riddled car in Boston last week.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of Craftson Way and South Huntington Avenue on the border of the city’s Mission Hill and Jamaica Plain neighborhoods on Thursday just after 9:30 p.m. found a man in a black sedan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, 25-year-old Braulio Castillo, of Jamaica Plain, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Video from the scene, near an apartment complex and hotel, showed investigators gathered around the sedan that had at least nine bullet holes through the passenger side window. More than 40 evidence markers were also spotted scattered on the ground.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

An investigation remains ongoing.

