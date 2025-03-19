ICE arrests Guatemalan man accused of sex crimes against child, says Boston court ignored detainer

BRIGHTON, Mass. — A Guatemalan national accused of sex crimes against a Massachusetts child has been arrested by federal authorities, who said this week that a Boston court ignored the immigration detainer placed on him.

Sostenes Perez-Lopez, 59, who is in the United States illegally, is charged with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child. Federal officers arrested him in Brighton on Feb. 18, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement on Tuesday.

ICE served Perez-Lopez with a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge following his arrest. He remains in ICE custody.

“Sostenes Perez-Lopez stands accused of some horrific crimes against a child in Massachusetts,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia Hyde said in a statement.

‘Disturbing crime’: Man accused of killing Lynn sub shop owner in the U.S. illegally, ICE says

ICE lodged an immigration detainer against Perez-Lopez with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department, Nashua Street Jail on Nov. 28, 2024, after his arrest for indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, Hyde said. He was arraigned on the charges in Boston Municipal Court in Brighton on Nov. 29, 2024.

Sostenes Perez-Lopez U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement apprehended Sostenes Perez-Lopez, 59, an illegal Guatemalan alien charged with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child in Brighton, Mass. on Feb. 18.

Following his arraignment, the court ordered Perez-Lopez committed to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department in lieu of posting bail in the amount of $8,000.

Guatemalan national accused of raping 10-year-old Mass. girl in federal custody after posting bail

The Boston Municipal Court ignored the ICE detainer and released Perez-Lopez on bail on Dec. 12, 2024, Hyde said. The court fitted Perez-Lopez with GPS to include special conditions pending the outcome of his case.

The case highlights the ongoing issue facing federal immigration officials who are often at odds with the courts regarding immigration detainers, which are intended to hold foreign nationals who are in the country illegally until federal officers can arrest them.

Massachusetts court officials do not have the authority to hold an individual in custody solely on the basis of a Federal Civil Immigration Detainer, Massachusetts Trial Courts spokesperson Erika Gully-Santiago said in a statement on Wednesday.

ICE arrests Dominican national convicted of killing pregnant girlfriend in Massachusetts

“In order to comply with Massachusetts law, court officers are prohibited from assisting or interfering with ICE agents in executing their obligations under federal law. That means that a court officer will not interfere with ICE arresting an individual who has been released,” Gully-Santiago said. “On the other hand, court officers are prohibited from keeping a released individual in custody awaiting an ICE agent.”

Perez-Lopez illegally entered the United States on an unknown date, at an unknown location and without being inspected by a U.S. immigration official, Hyde said.

In another case, federal authorities said that a Massachusetts court twice ignored an immigration detainer lodged by ICE and twice released a Guatemalan national convicted of assault and other crimes in the Bay State.

Recent ICE arrests of foreign nationals who are in the country illegally have led one community organization in Chelsea, La Colaborativa, to warn locals of ICE raids on social media.

The group told Boston 25 this week it subsequently shut down its main office on Tuesday to prevent incoming visitors from being “targeted” by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Hyde, the ICE director, said her agency will continue to prioritize public safety for local residents in Massachusetts.

“We will not tolerate the victimization of our residents at the hands of alien offenders,” Hyde said. “ICE Boston will continue to prioritize the safety of our public by arresting and removing illegally present lawbreakers.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group