Deported Brazilian woman charged with child rape in Massachusetts arrested by ICE on Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Federal authorities have arrested a Brazilian woman who was previously deported and who is charged with multiple sex crimes against a Massachusetts child on Cape Cod.

Ilma Leandro De Oliveira, 53, of Brazil, was arrested in Falmouth on March 20, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement on Wednesday. Officers with ICE Boston and agents with FBI Boston and ATF Boston made the arrest.

“Ilma Leandro De Oliveira is charged with seven different crimes regarding the sexual victimization of a child in our Massachusetts community,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia Hyde said in a statement. “These are crimes we simply will not tolerate. ICE Boston will continue to prioritize the safety of our children by arresting and removing any criminal alien who poses a threat to our New England residents.”

ICE Boston transferred custody of Leandro De Oliveira over to the U.S. Marshals Service on April 8, as she is expected to be prosecuted for illegal reentry after deportation.

On March 18, Leandro De Oliveira was arraigned in Falmouth District Court on charges including for rape of a child, reckless endangerment of a child, indecent exposure, indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, unnatural acts with a child, aggravated statutory rape of a child, and incest.

On March 20, officers with ICE Boston and agents with FBI Boston and ATF Boston arrested Leandro De Oliveira in Falmouth. They served her with a notice of intent/decision to reinstate a prior removal order.

U.S. Border Patrol arrested Leandro De Oliveira on Sept. 20, 2007, after she illegally entered the United States near Laredo, Texas. The Border Patrol served her a notice and order of expedited removal.

On Dec. 27, 2007, ERO San Antonio removed Leandro De Oliveira from the U.S. to Brazil.

Leandro De Oliveira illegally re-entered the U.S. on an unknown date, at an unknown location, and without being inspected, admitted, or paroled by a U.S. immigration official, Hyde said.

