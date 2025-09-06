Goose’s new gig: Animal sanctuary reveals new setup for infamous Webster water monitor

WEBSTER, Mass. — The water monitor lizard that went viral after escaping its home in Webster is getting a new gig.

According to the Rainforest Reptile Shows Facebook page, Goose is now living happily at the reptile sanctuary in Beverly.

"Once Goose has cleared quarantine, we’ll be hosting a special event in Webster, MA for the communities of Webster, Douglas, and the surrounding towns to meet him,“ the sanctuary wrote on Facebook.

Goose has had quite the journey since being reported missing nearly two months ago.

Goose gained quite a reputation around town and throughout parts of Massachusetts, even garnering the attention of a self-proclaimed reptile expert to make his way to Webster to locate the “little” guy.

“I do not believe this will ever be found,” said reptile expert Jean-Paul LaPierre. “I wouldn’t advise any to go out like I just did and walk around. You’re not going to find it.”

It sure seemed that way for a bit, despite multiple sightings of the lizard in Connecticut and in Douglas.

Goose was eventually captured by the Massachusetts Environmental Police, Webster Police Department, and Douglas PD in August.

Goose will soon have a new habitat at the RRS Oasis Animal Sanctuary, where people will be able to watch what he’s doing on a live stream.

