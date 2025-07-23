‘You’re not going to find it’: Lizard hunter comes up empty after search for Webster water monitor

WEBSTER, Mass. — After six days with a five-foot-long water monitor on the loose, a self-proclaimed reptile expert drove out to Webster to find the talk of the town.

Neighbors tell Boston 25 the water monitor lizard named Goose escaped from his Blueberry Lane home Friday into the woods.

Across Webster, residents have been on high alert for the now-famous reptile.

Meanwhile, it’s caught the attention of reptile experts like Jean-Paul LaPierre, who’s tracked down lizards, snakes, and more in Massachusetts communities for decades.

On Wednesday, he drove from his hometown of Weymouth to Webster to locate the lizard.

“It’s a needle in a haystack,” said LaPierre.

He ventured into the woods behind Goose’s home looking for tracks and droppings. Boston 25 news reporter Daniel Coates joined him for the search.

After a couple of hours searching with high-end equipment, LaPierre came up empty.

Thick terrain and dense forest were a few of the reasons he believes the animal will never be seen again.

“I do not believe this will ever be found,” he said Wednesday after the search. “I wouldn’t advise any to go out like I just did and walk around. You’re not going to find it.”

LaPierre believes the lizard is relatively close to his Blueberry Lane home.

He finished, “This animal responds to a clap and calling its name... I believe it’s in the area, but I don’t believe it’s any danger to anybody. I don’t believe it’s going to attack a cat or anything like that.”

Massachusetts Environmental police say they’re investigating the case of the 8-pound lizard on the loose. It’s unclear, they say, if the owners will face charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

