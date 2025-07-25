Missing Webster lizard spotted in Connecticut, animal control says

THOMPSON, C.T. — It’s been over one full week since Goose the water monitor escaped from his Webster home, and now, he has finally been spotted!

According to the town of Thompson, Connecticut, Animal Control, the lizard was seen in the area of Wilsonville and Thompson Road in Little Pond.

The town of Thompson, Connecticut, is roughly 5 miles from Webster.

Missing Webster lizard spotted in Connecticut, town officials say

The lizard has captured the attention of the entire town of Webter, garnering quite a reputation.

On Wednesday, Boston 25 spoke with a self-proclaimed reptile expert, Jean Paul LaPierre, who drove out to Webster to find the missing lizard.

Thompson Animal Control is asking residents to contact either the Webster Animal Control office or the Connecticut State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

