‘Goose’ the missing water monitor spotted in Worcester County town, evades capture

DOUGLAS, Mass. — A missing water monitor whose been on the lam for weeks once again evaded capture near the Connecticut border.

According to the Massachusetts Environmental Police, the lizard was spotted on July 30 in the town of Douglas.

A concerned resident snapped this photo of the reptile along the roadway.

Wildlife officials responded to the scene but were unable to located the lizard.

Environmental police are reminding residents not to approach the animal if spotted and not to attempt to capture or interact with it.

Anyone who sees the lizard is asked to contact environmental police at 800-632-8075 or Webster Police/Animal Control at 508-943-1212.

On July 18, a five-foot-long water monitor named Goose escaped from his home in Webster.

It’s caught the attention of communities near and far, as well as reptile experts like Jean-Paul LaPierre, who’s tracked down lizards, snakes, and more in Massachusetts communities for decades.

“It’s a needle in a haystack,” said LaPierre.

On July 25, the reptile was spotted in Thompson, Connecticut.

Authorities are reminding residents that water monitor lizards are illegal to possess in Massachusetts without a permit.

The search for Goose continues.

