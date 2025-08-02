Goose no longer on the loose! Webster lizard has been captured

WEBSTER, Mass. — Goose is no longer on the loose!!!

The water monitor from Webster has been safely captured and will be relocated to RRS Oasis, a nonprofit animal sanctuary.

“We are thrilled to have been a part of such a great group to give Goose a chance on thriving,” wrote the Rainforest Reptile Show on Facebook.

It’s been quite the journey for the water monitor after being reported missing over two weeks ago.

Goose has gained quite a reputation around town and throughout parts of Massachusetts, even garnering the attention of a self-proclaimed reptile expert to make his way to Webster to locate the “little” guy.

“I do not believe this will ever be found,” said reptile expert Jean-Paul LaPierre. “I wouldn’t advise any to go out like I just did and walk around. You’re not going to find it.”

It sure seemed that way for a bit, despite multiple sightings of the lizard in Connecticut and in Douglas.

Goose’s capture was made possible through the combined efforts of the Massachusetts Environmental Police, Webster Police Department, and Douglas PD.

He will now begin a new chapter at RRS Oasis, where he will receive expert care and a specially designed permanent habitat.

