Giant lizard on the loose in Webster, animal control says

WEBSTER, Mass. — The Webster Animal Control office has advised people to be on the lookout for a giant lizard on the loose.

The department wrote on their Facebook page that the Water Monitor was last seen in the vicinity of Blueberry Lane off Upper Gore.

Animal Control is also asking the public to immediately contact their officer or the police if the water monitor is spotted.

"Please DO NOT approach and let the professionals handle the animal." Webster Animal Control wrote on their Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

