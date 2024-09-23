Funeral services announced for MSP recruit who died after training exercise

Funeral services have been announced for Enrique Delgado-Garcia, the Massachusetts State Police recruit who died following a boxing exercise at the Academy in New Braintree.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 27 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Mercandete Funeral Home and Chapel. The following day, a funeral service will begin starting at 10:30 a.m. before Trooper Delgado-Garcia is laid to rest in the Hope Cemetary in Worcester.

According to authorities, Enrique Delgado-Garcia died after a training exercise in a boxing ring at the Mass State Police Academy in New Braintree.

Sources familiar with the investigation tell 25 Investigates that Delgado-Garcia suffered broken bones, damaged or missing teeth and a spinal injury.

Sources say he was in the ring with someone else when he stumbled onto the mat but stood back up the fight was allowed to continue. He then collapsed following a blow to the head.

Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early said Delgado-Garcia used to work in his office as a victim advocate. Therefore, his office had a vested interest in this case and could not investigate it. He also said he didn’t want any other DA’s office on it, because their investigators are all state troopers.

On Sunday, Massachusetts State Police said they have suspended full-contact boxing training in the wake of Delgado-Garcia’s death. State Police Colonel John Mawn asked the State Police Division of Standards and Training to comprehensively investigate the Academy’s defensive tactics program on the day of the incident.

Conversations with four independent, local, state and federal entities to head the investigation began on September 13, Early’s office told Boston 25 News.

Delgado-Garcia was sworn in as a trooper in his final hours. Colonel Mawn has provided state police with peer support resources and employee assistance for the remainder of the 90th Recruit Training Troop’s time at the Academy.

The academy has had its share of injuries to recruits over the years, prompting reforms.

In 2023, a recruit was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the lower leg during a training exercise.

In 2022, several trainees were injured at the Academy after performing an “unauthorized” exercise. Four troopers were reassigned as a result.

State Police said Sunday that the Delgado-Garcia Family has “the full measure of ceremonial support for the wake and burial of their son.”

