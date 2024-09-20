25 Investigates: Talks ongoing with agencies regarding investigation into death of MSP recruit

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester County District Attorney’s office tells 25 Investigates that it has reached out to four different entities about taking over the investigation into the death of state police recruit Enrique Delgado-Garcia.

Conversations with independent, local, state and federal entities began on September 13, Joseph Early’s office tells Boston 25 News.

According to authorities, Enrique Delgado-Garcia died after a training exercise in a boxing ring last week at the mass state police academy in New Braintree.

Sources familiar with the investigation tell 25 Investigates that Delgado-Garcia suffered broken bones, damaged or missing teeth and a spinal injury.

Sources say he was in the ring with someone else when he stumbled onto the mat but stood back up the fight was allowed to continue. He then collapsed following a blow to the head.

On Monday, Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early said Delgado-Garcia used to work in his office as a victim advocate. Therefore, his office had a vested interest in this case and could not investigate it. He also said he didn’t want any other DA’s office on it, because their investigators are all state troopers.

The DA’s office say decisions on where the investigation goes next will be for whatever agency ends up accepting the case.

The academy has had its share of injuries to recruits over the years, prompting reforms.

In 2023, a recruit was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the lower leg during a training exercise.

In 2022, several trainees were injured at the Academy after performing an “unauthorized” exercise. Four troopers were reassigned as a result.

