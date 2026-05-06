Boston Fleet may return to TD Garden for Walter Cup Finals

BOSTON — The Boston Fleet could soon move the rest of their postseason run to roomier digs.

After the Bruins and Celtics suffered early playoff exits last week, the TD Garden is suddenly short on events for this spring.

The Fleet is in the midst of their opening round series against the Ottawa Charge but a TD Garden higher-up told Boston 25 Tuesday that if Boston were to advance to the Walter Cup Finals, the venue would welcome them with open arms.

“We were proud to host the Boston Fleet this year and are cheering them on in their postseason run— should they advance, we would be ready for the opportunity to welcome them back to TD Garden for the Walter Cup Finals.” – Glen Thornborough, President of TD Garden said.

The Fleet have played one game at TD Garden, a 1-0 loss to Montreal on April 11 in front of a sellout crowd.

An exact start date for the Walter Cup Finals but would likely begin mid-May.

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