‘Devoted’ Mass. State Police recruit dies after ‘medical crisis’ in defensive training exercise

NEW BRAINTREE, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police recruit died Friday, a day after he was hospitalized following a “medical crisis” in a training exercise.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police says Enrique Delgado-Garcia, of the 90th Recruit Training Troop at the Academy in New Braintree “became unresponsive during a defensive tactics training exercise.” Delgado-Garcia was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he passed away Friday.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Trainee Delgado-Garcia’s family, loved ones, and fellow trainees during this incredibly difficult time,” a statement from Massachusetts State Police read.

Delgado-Garcia was given immediate aid by the Academy’s on-site medical team, who determined that urgent medical care was required, state police say.

Delgado-Garcia previously served as a victim witness advocate with the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.

“Enrique was a fine young man who devoted himself to the service of others as a member of the 90th Recruit Training Troop and in his former role as a victim witness advocate in the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office. The Massachusetts State Police grieves the tragic loss of Trainee Enrique Delgado-Garcia, and we offer our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. They have the full measure of our support and care, and they remain full members of our State Police Family,” said State Police Colonel John E. Mawn Jr. “In his short time with the State Police, Enrique demonstrated an extraordinary capacity to learn and a desire to deliver excellent police services to the people of Massachusetts. He made an immediate impression on his classmates and the Academy Staff. By all accounts, Enrique possessed and displayed all the qualities that would have made him an outstanding Trooper: kindness and compassion, dedication, commitment, willingness to work hard to improve himself, and a strong desire help others.”

The Academy has had its share of injuries to recruits over the years, prompting reforms.

In 2023, a recruit was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the lower leg during a training exercise.

In 2022, several trainees were injured at the Academy after performing an “unauthorized” exercise. Four troopers were reassigned as a result.

