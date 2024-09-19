25 Investigates: Sources reveal new details in death of beloved MSP recruit

Three days after the Worcester District Attorney’s office said they were seeking an outside investigator, it is still not known who will lead the probe into the death of a beloved Massachusetts State Police recruit.

According to authorities, Enrique Delgado-Garcia died after a training exercise in a boxing ring last week at the Mass. State Police Academy in New Braintree.

Sources familiar with the investigation tell 25 Investigates that Delgado-Garcia suffered broken bones, damaged or missing teeth and a spinal injury.

Sources say he was in the ring with someone else when he stumbled onto the mat but stood back up the fight was allowed to continue. He then collapsed following a blow to the head.

On Monday, Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early said Delgado-Garcia used to work in his office as a victim advocate. Therefore, his office had a vested interest in this case and could not investigate it. He also said he didn’t want any other DA’s office on it, because their investigators are all state troopers.

Early is working with Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell to identify an appropriate independent investigator.

On Thursday, Boston 25 News asked Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey about the length of time this decision is taking.

“That’s really with the DA. It’s really their responsibility, their jurisdiction,” Healey said. “But, I would encourage that to happen as soon as possible because we need to know, the family needs to know. The public needs to know.”

The U.S. Attorney’s office told 25 Investigates it does not confirm or deny investigations.

The attorney general and DA’s office continue to say they expect a decision soon.

The academy has had its share of injuries to recruits over the years, prompting reforms.

In 2023, a recruit was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the lower leg during a training exercise.

In 2022, several trainees were injured at the Academy after performing an “unauthorized” exercise. Four troopers were reassigned as a result.

©2024 Cox Media Group