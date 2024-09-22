Several bulls on the loose in North Attleboro

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Several bulls are on the loose in North Attleboro.

According to the North Attleboro Fire Department, eight bulls wandered from the rodeo at the Emerald Square Mall.

Authorities say to practice extreme caution and not approach any bulls.

Residents are asked to call 9-1-1 if they see a bull.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group