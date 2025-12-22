Driver accused in police chase that killed Stoughton man held on $100K bail

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A Brockton man accused of leading police on a multi‑town chase that ended in a deadly crash in Stoughton appeared in court Monday.

Investigators say the pursuit began around 10:46 a.m. Saturday, when police attempted to stop 26‑year‑old Jason Ortiz, who was allegedly driving erratically in a Ford F‑150. Ortiz did not pull over, according to the Commonwealth, and instead fled toward Stoughton.

Brockton officers alerted Stoughton police, but responding officers there were unable to keep up with the speeding truck.

Moments later, at the intersection of Pleasant and Prospect Streets, Ortiz’s vehicle slammed into a car driven by 84‑year‑old John Smith, a longtime Stoughton resident.

Smith had been taking a left turn with his 78‑year‑old wife, Cindy, when the truck struck them.

Smith was pronounced dead at at the scene and his wife was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Neighbors said the couple had lived in the community for nearly forty years and were returning home from morning errands. One neighbor described Smith as a “kind, quiet presence” and said his loss would be deeply felt.

According to prosecutors, Ortiz was in his truck with another male, and both ran from the scene.

A 20‑year‑old passenger was located first, while Stoughton, Brockton, and state police launched a search for Ortiz, who was already facing an open OUI case and a charge of leaving the scene of property damage.

Around 2:30 p.m., Stoughton police received a report of a suspicious man walking through a backyard before running toward a nearby school.

Officers responding to the area identified the man as Ortiz and took him into custody.

The crash remains under investigation.

Ortiz is now facing multiple charges, including vehicular homicide.

A judge set his cash bail at $100,000, and he is due back in court on February 4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

