Driver accused in deadly crash in Stoughton, multi-town police chase to face a judge

STOUGHTON. Mass. — A driver accused of leading police on a chase through several Massachusetts communities that ended in a deadly crash in Stoughton is expected to face a judge on Monday.

Police say 26‑year‑old Jason Ortiz, of Brockton, was driving erratically Saturday morning when officers first attempted to pull him over.

The chase began in Brockton and continued into Stoughton, where Ortiz’s truck crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Pleasant and Prospect Streets.

The impact killed 84‑year‑old John Smith, a longtime Stoughton resident.

Witnesses say Smith’s wife, who is in her late 70s, was rushed to the hospital with injuries.

According to investigators, two passengers who were in Ortiz’s truck ran from the scene but were later located with the help of K‑9 units and a police helicopter.

Neighbors say the couple struck in the crash had lived in Stoughton for nearly four decades and were returning home from morning errands when the collision occurred.

One neighbor described Smith as a kind, quiet presence in the community.

“It’s a big loss to us… I’m going to miss saying hello to him.”

Ortiz is now facing multiple charges, including vehicular homicide.

Police have not yet said why they initially attempted to stop him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

