Mass. lawmakers unanimously approve sweeping plan to crack down on wrong-way driving

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Senate has unanimously approved a new measure aimed at preventing deadly wrong-way driving incidents across the state.

Lawmakers on Thursday voted 40-0 to adopt an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2027 budget that would require new safety infrastructure, detection systems, and police training to address the growing problem.

The proposal, filed by Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, comes in response to a series of tragic crashes — including the recent line-of-duty death of Massachusetts State Trooper Kevin Trainor.

Trooper Kevin Trainor (Trooper Kevin Trainor -- Massachusetts State Police)

The amendment would require the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to develop and maintain a comprehensive statewide plan to reduce wrong-way driving on limited-access highways.

Under the proposal, MassDOT would implement a range of safety improvements, including:

Directional striping on highway ramps

Enhanced signage and lane markings

Improved lighting at key access points

Lane delineators and other roadway design upgrades

The plan also calls for advanced detection systems designed to identify wrong-way drivers in real time. Those systems would trigger multi-sensory alerts to warn drivers and immediately notify public safety officials. Messaging systems would also be used to alert motorists when a wrong-way driver is active in the area.

Officials say the rollout would follow a multi-year plan prioritizing high-risk ramps and roadways based on past incidents and safety concerns. MassDOT would be required to provide annual progress reports to state lawmakers.

Massachusetts lawmakers push for more wrong-way crash technology after deadly incidents Massachusetts lawmakers push for more wrong-way crash technology after deadly incidents

The amendment also includes new education and training efforts:

A requirement that driver education programs include instruction on the dangers of wrong-way driving and how to avoid it

Mandatory training for all Massachusetts law enforcement officers starting in 2027 on how to respond to wrong-way driving incidents

A statewide public awareness campaign led by the Registry of Motor Vehicles

In addition, the proposal calls for a study of drivers over 70, examining potential risk factors, roadway design issues, and strategies to improve safety for older motorists.

Lawmakers say the measure is designed to address a growing safety concern and reduce the risk of future crashes on Massachusetts highways.

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