Authorities search for suspect who fled after serious crash following chase into Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. — Brockton Police said they are searching for a suspect who fled the scene following a police pursuit and subsequent crash in Stoughton on Saturday morning.

According to officials, the incident began in Brockton and continued toward the Stoughton town line, concluding near the intersection of Pleasant St and Prospect St.

Two male suspects abandoned the vehicle immediately following the collision.

While Stoughton Police successfully apprehended one, a second suspect remains at large.

Police shut down the road for an extended period of time while emergency crews investigated the scene.

Boston 25 has reached out for more information on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

