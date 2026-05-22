Man detained after making threats, brandishing firearm outside prom in Kingston

KINGSTON, Mass. — A man was taken into custody on Thursday night after allegedly making threats and brandishing a firearm outside of a prom in Kingston, police said.

The incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. when Kingston police responded to 60 Country Club Way for a disturbance call. Once there, police found that the prom for the South Shore Technical High School was going on.

An officer on the site requested assistance after there were reports of a male with a firearm in the parking lot.

An investigation had determined that in the parking lot, an 18-year-old was denied entry to the prom “as he was not permitted to attend.”

The man got into an argument with a female attendee, which eventually escalated, leading the man to threaten to run over a student and brandish a firearm, point it up towards the sky, and then rack a round into it. The man then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police ramped up an increased presence at the prom and conducted multiple interviews, helping lead the police to the man’s residence in Randolph, and after surrounding his home and trying to contact him, he eventually surrendered peacefully.

Police detained the man and are seeking legal procedures for an investigation.

No injuries were reported, and police reassure that there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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