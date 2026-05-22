FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — School leaders in Foxboro are calling a late-night vandalism incident at the high school “criminal and dangerous” after a group of students allegedly damaged property both inside and outside the building.

When students arrived at school Thursday morning, toilet paper was still hanging from trees across the campus. Officials said the scene was much worse earlier in the day before cleanup efforts began.

In a letter sent to families Thursday, the superintendent said the vandalism happened shortly after midnight and involved roughly two dozen high school-aged students.

According to school officials, about eight students broke into the building, while others caused damage outside. Some of the individuals even climbed onto the school roof.

Foxboro school officials call overnight vandalism ‘criminal’ after high school targeted

School leaders have now released photos of several teens believed to be involved in the incident. Some appeared to be wearing masks during the break-in.

The superintendent described the incident as far more serious than a prank.

“Let us be clear, this type of behavior is criminal and dangerous,” the letter stated. “This was not a ‘harmless prank’ at all.”

The statement continued:

“To the extent that our students are involved, we are incredibly disappointed and, frankly, angry. Actions like these show an egregious lack of respect for the entire Foxborough community and our schools.”

David Finley, whose grandson attends the high school, said students involved should face consequences and help repair the damage.

“They should be made to pay, pay and fix it,” Finley said. “They should be made to clean the trees, clean it up.”

Finley also criticized the behavior of those involved.

“That’s what’s wrong with the kids today, they are not responsible,” he said.

School officials said alarms inside the building alerted police to the break-in, allowing officers to quickly respond to the school.

Authorities said one individual was apprehended at the scene, but investigators are still working to identify others who may have been involved.

School leaders are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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