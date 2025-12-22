‘A big loss to us’: Neighbors reflect after victim killed in Stoughton crash identified

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The 84-year-old man killed in a serious crash in Stoughton has been identified, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office announced.

John G. Smith has been identified as the person killed in yesterday’s crash.

The crash occurred around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, when Brockton police were attempting to stop a pick-up truck. A pursuit ensued, which led into Stoughton. The truck then collided with a sedan near the intersection of Pleasant St and Prospect St.

As a result of the crash, Smith was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The passenger of the sedan, Smith’s wife, was transported by Stoughton fire to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

Two male suspects abandoned the pick-up truck immediately following the collision. Stoughton police were able to apprehend the first one, while the driver of the pick-up truck, 26-year-old Jason Ortiz of Brockton, fled from the scene but was eventually found by authorities.

Ortiz is being charged with the following:

motor vehicle homicide

leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death

leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury

leaving the scene of an accident with property damage

failing to stop for police

Smith’s neighbors say he and his wife were devoted to one another. They were shocked to see that their quiet neighbor was killed in such a tragic crash.

Musab Alemian moved into the neighborhood a few years ago. He says Smith and his wife have lived in Stoughton together for about 40 years. Alemian said Smith offered to help him build a deck.

He came and introduced himself. We had a very long talk for almost two hours," Alemian said. “He’s a very quiet, very nice neighbor.”

Alemian and others on their street say detectives went door-to-door looking for information on Smith and his wife. Alemian says the neighborhood won’t be the same without him.

“It’s a big loss to us. It’s very sad to lose someone like him,” Alemian said. “I’m going to miss saying hello to him.”

The crash is being investigated by the Stoughton Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section.

Ortiz is scheduled to be arraigned at Stoughton District Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

