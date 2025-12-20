One person dead, another injured after crash in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A Brockton man has been charged after one person died, and another is injured, following a serious crash that occurred in Stoughton, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office announced.

The crash occurred around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, when Brockton police were attempting to stop a pick-up truck. A pursuit ensued, which led into Stoughton. The truck then collided with a sedan near the intersection of Pleasant St and Prospect St.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the sedan, an 84-year-old Stoughton man, was pronounced deceased. The passenger of the sedan, a 78-year-old Stoughton woman, was transported by Stoughton fire to a local hospital with injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Following the crash, the driver of the pick-up truck, 26-year0old Jason Ortiz of Brockton, fled from the scene but was eventually found by authorities.

Ortiz is being charged with the following:

motor vehicle homicide

leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death

leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury

leaving the scene of an accident with property damage

failing to stop for police

Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, the MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, MSP Crime Scene Services Section, and Stoughton Police are investigating the incident.

Ortiz is scheduled to be arraigned at Stoughton District Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

