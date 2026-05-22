1 killed following overnight shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON — One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Dorchester.

According to Boston Police, around 1 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot in the area of 260 Bowdoin Street.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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