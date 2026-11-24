Over two hundred years after the Revolutionary War, Benjamin Franklin was led away in cuffs on Monday.

Just down the road from Paul Revere’s house in downtown Boston, Boston police arrested a man dressed “head-to-toe” like Benjamin Franklin after noticing him walking in the area on Hanover Street.

Police realized that the man was not a founding father but was 66-year-old Timothy Kingman. Police say Kingman had two active warrants out for his arrest on charges of shoplifting and assault and battery.

BREAKING: Boston Police has arrested Paul Revere in the North End this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/O7l25gnHho — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) November 23, 2026

Kingman is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, Boston police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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