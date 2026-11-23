MEDFORD, Mass. — The woman accused of breaking into a Medford home and intentionally setting a fire faced a judge Monday.

Sonia Flayer, 23, is facing four charges, including arson of a dwelling house, assault with a dangerous weapon, abuse of a protection order, and breaking and entering of a building in the nighttime.

In a Somerville District Courtroom, a plea of not guilty was entered on her behalf.

Prosecutors say Flayer broke into the home on Crescent Street around 7 p.m. Saturday and intentionally set it on fire from inside.

In court Monday, prosecutors say an occupant of that home had a restraining order issued against Flayer just two days prior on Thursday.

Police say they responded after that resident barricaded herself inside a room and made the call that someone had broken in.

Once on scene, they say flames could be seen inside the home, so they forced their way inside to get everyone out. That action put three police officers in the hospital for smoke inhalation.

As for Flayer, she was taken into custody at the scene after prosecutors said she tried to escape from an upper window, holding a knife and a half-burnt candle.

“At that point, officers did order Flayer to drop the knife. She did not and then disappeared inside the house,” Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Haspel told the court.

Flayer’s defense attorney, Colleen Carafotes, requested competency and criminal evaluations.

“It’s definitely probable cause, your honor. We would want a full 15a hearing,” she told the judge.

The court was put into recess for more than an hour as the doctor evaluated Flayer.

The doctor determined Flayer needed further evaluation, saying she would smile or giggle during serious matters and reported hearing voices, as well as having a potential history of psychosis.

The judge agreed and moved forward with further evaluation. However, because no beds are currently available, Flayer will remain at MCI Framingham until one does.

Flayer is next due back in court on Dec. 21.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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