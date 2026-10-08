Large police investigation shuts down Reading neighborhood

READING, Mass. — A large police investigation shut down part of a Reading neighborhood Thursday morning.

Boston 25 News spotted police and animal control officers gathered at a home on Center Street, near multiple businesses along busy Route 28.

Video from the scene showed a home with Halloween decor on the lawn roped off with yellow crime tape, along with at least four Reading Police Department cruisers and a Woburn Animal Control vehicle.

An Office of the State Medical Examiner’s vehicle was also at the home.

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Police didn’t immediately share details about the nature of the emergency response, saying the situation is “an active investigation.” They also deferred to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office for comment.

Boston 25 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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