A home equity line of credit can give homeowners access to significant amounts of money, but Boston 25 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard warns that borrowing against your house puts the property at risk.

Rising home values may leave homeowners with tens of thousands, or even hundreds of thousands, of dollars in equity.

Howard explains how homeowners can access that money and when he believes it makes sense to do so.

Over the last decade, home prices have gone up significantly. That rise in value means more equity in your home.

For example, if a homeowner purchased a house for $350,000 that is now valued at $450,000, that represents $100,000 in increased value, not including any payments made toward the principal.

Although homeowners may be able to borrow against their equity, Howard warned that the money is not risk-free.

“You can use that money however you like,” Howard said. “Know that you’re putting your home at risk.”

How does a HELOC work?

A home equity line of credit, commonly called a HELOC, allows a homeowner to borrow against the equity in a house.

It works somewhat like a credit card, allowing the homeowner to borrow money as needed. However, the debt is secured by the home. If the homeowner cannot repay it, the mortgage company could foreclose on the property.

HELOC payments can also fluctuate as interest rates change, making the debt more expensive and less predictable.

Should you use home equity to pay credit card debt?

With U.S. credit card debt reaching $1.29 trillion, using a lower-interest HELOC to pay off card balances may seem appealing.

Howard said homeowners should not do it.

“Never use your home’s equity to pay off other debts,” he said.

That approach replaces unsecured credit card debt with debt tied directly to the home. If the homeowner cannot make the payments, the house could be at risk.

Howard said a better option for people struggling with high-interest credit card debt is to contact a nonprofit credit counseling organization, such as Money Management International.

A nonprofit credit counselor may work with creditors to seek lower interest rates and create a more manageable payment plan.

When should you use your home’s equity?

Howard recommends tapping home equity only to pay for repairs or renovations that improve the home’s value.

“The only time I want you tapping the equity in your home is to repair or renovate in a way that improves the value of the home,” Howard said.

Before borrowing, homeowners should create a detailed budget and determine whether they can comfortably make the payments.

Howard recommends borrowing only an amount that can be repaid within three years.

Should you consider a fixed-rate home equity loan?

If a homeowner cannot repay a HELOC within three years, Howard recommends considering a five-year home equity loan instead.

Unlike a HELOC with a potentially fluctuating interest rate, this type of loan provides a fixed rate and a 60-month repayment schedule.

Howard said credit unions commonly offer five-year home equity loans.

“You don’t have to worry about the interest rate,” Howard said. “And more importantly, you’ve got that target of 60 months or less to get it paid off.”

For more financial advice while facing the high cost of living, you can watch Clark’s full Town Hall special Thursday, November 26th at 11 a.m.

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